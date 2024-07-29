E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah Ruler announces Dh21 million compensation for property owners in restoration project

The compensation will be distributed to 29 people

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:38 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 3:41 PM

Sharjah's Ruler approved an amount of Dh21 million as compensation for property owners in Khor Fakkan on Monday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council, said the amount will be given to those affected by the restoration project of the 'Al Mansour Archaeological Fort' in the Eastern district of Khor Fakkan.


The compensation will be distributed to 29 people, and the individuals will be contacted soon to receive the payments.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The directive was announced during an intervention on the 'Direct Line' program broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

Earlier this month, the emirate's Ruler announced a compensation of Dh20 million for owners in Kalba due to an expansion project. The leader also announced a compensation of over Dh15 million for homes in the city that were affected adversely during the historic rains in April.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE