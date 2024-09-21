Sharjah Ruler announces completion of Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language

Photo: Wam

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 5:40 PM Last updated: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 5:42 PM

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council, recently announced the completion of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, which spans an impressive 127 volumes.

This achievement adds to Sharjah's growing list of accomplishments in culture, literature, and the Arabic language that benefit both Arab and Islamic communities.

The announcement was made during the launch of the Second Sharjah International Conference on Arabic Language Studies in Europe (SICALE) on September 21, organised by the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The second edition of the conference will take place until September 22, and aims to address critical areas related to the Arabic language, including in-depth studies in Arab humanities that reflect the current status of Arabic in Europe, innovative research in teaching Arabic, and practical experiences in the fields of Arabic language and humanities studies.

The Ruler of Sharjah warmly welcomed a diverse group of scholars and researchers from across Europe at the conference, expressing his deep joy over the completion of the volumes of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

Photo: Wam

He stated, "Your presence today, as we celebrate the completion of this monumental work, fills us with joy and pride. This is truly a moment of celebration, a testament to our collective efforts. Over the span of seven years, this dictionary has come to life through the dedication of 500 researchers and nearly 200 proofreaders, reviewers, and printers."

The conference brings together a diverse array of scholars and academics from countries including Romania, Kazakhstan, Spain, Norway, Poland, Russia, Germany, Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, Turkey, France, Greece, and Italy. They will present research papers that explore the conference themes and share their unique experiences in learning and teaching Arabic, as well as the challenges they encounter.

Dr Sheikh Sultan also announced that the scientific and research team behind the Historical Dictionary will continue their diligent work in collaboration with the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah. They will begin working on the Arabic Encyclopedia, which will cover all literary and scientific fields, which will serve as the primary reference for everyone.

The Ruler of Sharjah, in closing his remarks, emphasised the ongoing commitment to establishing more cultural centres that play a crucial role in promoting Arabic culture and language, along with various valuable projects related to these efforts.

Discussing several topics

The conference aims to explore and discuss several key topics, including Arab tales in the West, such as 'One Thousand and One Nights,' 'Kalila and Dimna,' and the stories of Juha, as well as the Arabic language and contemporary technology; translation and cultural communication; the translation of the meanings of the Holy Quran into European languages: reality and prospects; the portrayal of Arabs in travel literature and the writings of European geographers; and the topic of Arabic manuscripts in Europe.