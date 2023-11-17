Sharjah Police intensify security to deal with rain, weather conditions

Photo: Wam

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 11:11 PM

The Sharjah Police General Command intensified its security and traffic efforts during the rainy weather fluctuations that the country witnessed this morning.

The authority dealt with a package of preventive precautionary measures within its plans for preparedness and readiness in coordination with its concerned partners –the Sharjah City Municipality, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (Marwan General Contracting Company) – in enhancing traffic security and safety on the roads.

Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, confirmed the readiness of Sharjah Police personnel around the clock to deal with weather depressions in accordance with their previously prepared plans for dealing with emergency and non-emergency cases.

He explained that traffic patrols have been distributed on internal and external roads to deal with any emergency situation and to ensure the smooth flow of movement.

Traffic, especially on roads that witness traffic congestion as a result of rainwater accumulation, has also enhanced the readiness of its security personnel in the operating room to receive calls 24 hours a day through the number '999' designated for emergency cases and the number '901' designated for non-emergency cases.

The Director General of the General Department of Central Operations at Sharjah Police called on the public to exercise caution during weather fluctuations, to stay away from valley areas where water collects and runoff, to leave sufficient distance between vehicles, not to occupy anything other than the road in order to avoid accidents, and to immediately report any accidents via the emergency notification number.

