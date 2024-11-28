Sharjah: Over 1.7 lakh smart water meters installed in various areas

A total of 171,953 smart water meters have been installed in various areas of Sharjah City by October-end this year. The installations are part of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority's digital transformation plan as well as providing best services to its customers in the emirate.

Smart metres have greater accuracy than traditional metres in monitoring water consumption. They can send alerts to customers in case of leaks or extraordinary water consumption. They also lead to minimal water loss and conservation of water resources.

The authority's move to replace mechanical metres is in line with the vision Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide advanced infrastructure, digital transformation, and the use of smart systems in the emirate.