Sharjah: Now, get vehicle inspections done remotely with new app service

Sharjah Police has announced the launch of a new service aimed at simplifying technical inspection procedures for vehicles. Users can now conduct inspections 'remotely' through the Rafid application.
This initiative is part of the government's efforts to enhance efficiency and save time and effort for citizens and residents.
According to the authority, the service targets owners of private vehicles registered in Sharjah, provided that the vehicle is not older than eight years and that its license has not been renewed for over 18 months.
The service also includes owners of trailer vehicles or 'mobile homes'. Beneficiaries can expect to receive the inspection report within 24 hours of submitting their request, making it easier to complete renewal processes.
By following these clear steps, users can easily navigate the remote inspection service through Rafid App:
