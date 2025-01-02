Sharjah: No deaths recorded during New Year Eve celebrations, says police

The authority's operations centre handled a total of 12,241 calls during the festive period
Sharjah Police on Thursday announced that it had recorded zero fatalities during the New Year Eve 2025 celebrations.
The authority implemented a security and traffic plan which saw a successful run with no fatalities reported or any major traffic accidents in all areas of the emirate.
The police's 'operations centre' handled a total of 12,241 calls, with 9,992 calls made via the emergency number 999, and 2,249 calls through the non-emergency number 901, from across areas of Sharjah.
The operations room was on high alert during the New Year's celebrations, in coordination with the operations rooms in the central and eastern regions, to ensure a quick and effective response to all incoming reports.
Incoming calls were were categorised and addressed according to their importance, whether they were emergency or non-emergency situations or general inquiries, and were immediately referred to the relevant authorities.
The authority urged members of the community to not hesitate to call 999 in case of emergencies, and to contact 901 for non-emergency situations, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in enhancing response times and providing services efficiently.
