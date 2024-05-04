E-Paper

Sharjah: New gas discovery announced in 'Hadiba' field

The discovery was made after Sharjah National Oil Corporation drilled a well

Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau on X
Photo: Sharjah Government Media Bureau on X

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 7:34 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 May 2024, 10:15 PM

The Sharjah Petroleum Council announced the discovery of new gas reserves in the Hadiba field, according to a post on X. The discovery was made "in promising economic quantities" located north of the Al Saja'a field, after Sharjah National Oil Corporation drilled a well.

"The well will be tested in the coming period to confirm the quantities and potential reserves of the field for development," according to a post by Sharjah Government Media Bureau.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The "Hadiba" field is the fifth onshore field in Sharjah, in addition to the "Al-Saja'a, Kahif, Mahani and Muayed" fields (which has been converted to a gas storage field).


Here is a video of the Hadiba field where the new gas reserves were discovered:

