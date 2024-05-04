Sharjah: New gas discovery announced in 'Hadiba' field

Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
The Sharjah Petroleum Council announced the discovery of new gas reserves in the Hadiba field, according to a post on X. The discovery was made "in promising economic quantities" located north of the Al Saja'a field, after Sharjah National Oil Corporation drilled a well.
"The well will be tested in the coming period to confirm the quantities and potential reserves of the field for development," according to a post by Sharjah Government Media Bureau.
The "Hadiba" field is the fifth onshore field in Sharjah, in addition to the "Al-Saja'a, Kahif, Mahani and Muayed" fields (which has been converted to a gas storage field).
Here is a video of the Hadiba field where the new gas reserves were discovered:
