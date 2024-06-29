Sharjah: Moving to a new home? Here's how you can apply for a gas connection

Instead of going to shopping malls and indoor play areas, there are still a few outdoor spots that residents can visit during these hot and humid days
Did you just move to the UAE for the first time? Or are you a long term resident who's moving homes? Getting settled in can be daunting, with many things to check off your list. However, there are government services that make your life easier. One of this is ensuring you can get a natural gas connection and have that sumptuous home-cooked meal as soon as possible.
If you are moving to a new home in Sharjah, and want to apply for a natural gas connection, you must schedule an appointment with the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (Sewa). Here's how you can do so:
Following the above steps will help you schedule an appointment with Sewa to get a natural gas connection for your home, on a convenient date.
