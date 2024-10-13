Sharjah launches two irrigation projects for green spaces

File photo used for illustrative purposes

It was announced on Sunday, October 13, that Sharjah has launched two irrigation projects. These projects aim to improve the availability of irrigation water for green spaces throughout the emirate.

The first project focuses on expanding the capacity of the Al Qarain pumping station, increasing its output from 30,000 cubic metres per day to 100,000 cubic metres per day. This expansion is intended to meet the growing water demands of Sharjah's urban development and enhance the water supply for key projects across the emirate.

The second project involves the construction of a new pumping station in the Al-Budaiya area, with a daily capacity of 36,000 cubic metres or 9.5 million gallons of treated irrigation water, said Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, director of Technical Services at Sharjah City Municipality.

He also added that the municipal technical team has extended a new pipeline from the Al-Budaiya station to the Al-Musnad area, spanning 22.5km. The station also includes a storage unit with a capacity of 2,000 cubic metres (equivalent to 520,000 gallons) and is equipped with high-efficiency pumps to ensure reliable water distribution.

According to Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, these water pumping stations are important for delivering irrigation water to both existing and potential cultivation zones, as outlined in the municipality's annual agricultural plans. He added that these initiatives aim to establish a consistent and sustainable irrigation source to support the success of green spaces and broader agricultural efforts.

Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, director of Technical Services at Sharjah City Municipality, confirmed the successful completion of both projects by the municipality's technical team. He noted that the projects were executed with high efficiency, adhering to the best standards, and were completed within a remarkable timeframe of just five months. Moreover, the team managed to complete the work at a cost lower than originally anticipated.

Jaafar Ali Jaafar, director of the Sanitation Department, highlighted the importance of these projects, which focused on enhancing the efficiency of the Al Qarain irrigation water pumping station and the one in Al-Budaiya area.