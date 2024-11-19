Sharjah issues decision regarding collection, regulation of donations

Sharjah's council issued a decision regarding collection and regulation of donations and endowment funds in the emirate on Tuesday.

The decision regulates the collection of donations that are collected after the approval of the Department of Islamic Affairs through legal provisions.

These provisions lay down the means to collect donations, the prohibitions while collecting them, conditions for granting a permit to collect donations, and the obligations of the person authorised to collect these.

The decision also included the legal terms related to final provisions, the suspension or closure of bank accounts, administrative violations and penalties, judicial police, executive decisions, enforcement and publication.

In regards to endowment funds, the decision entails the following:

Terms of request for permission to collect or receive endowment funds.

Conditions for the applicant to collect endowment funds, endowment banks.

Obligations of the parties and supervisory authority authorised to collect endowment funds.

Prohibitions while collecting endowment funds.