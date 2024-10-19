Watch: Hundreds of UAE residents volunteer to pack aid for Lebanon in Sharjah

KT Photos: Shihab

Hundreds of people, some as young as four years old, turned up at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday morning to pack aid kits for the Lebanese people as part of the UAE's relief campaign.

Children drew postcards and got Lebanese and UAE flags painted on their faces while their parents packed items — from cooking oil and canned food to blankets and socks — into boxes.

Several volunteers waited patiently for their turn at an area outside the hall where the kits were packed.

The 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' event, which was organised by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) in Sharjah in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon who are caught in the middle of an ongoing conflict. The relief drive began at 8am and will continue until 3pm.

Lebanese sisters Rawan and Maram Al Najjar have been volunteering for various campaigns across the UAE for more than three years now.

“When we came to pack relief for Gaza last year, there was never a shadow of doubt in our mind that we would come back to put together care packets for our home country,” said Maram. “For now, our families are safe but there is always a deep sense of fear in our hearts.”

Maram's six-year-old son, Abdul-rahman, carried empty boxes almost as big as him, handing them to volunteers who stood in groups of 50 or more at the tables lined up inside the Expo Centre's halls.

Abdul-rahman Rawan, a graphic designer student at Ajman University, said the family arrived at the venue as early as 7am. "We were asked to report early so that we could help set up the stations for when the volunteers arrived," she said. "We have been to so many packing events in the last few years that we have a fairly good idea how it works."