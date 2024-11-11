Sharjah: Dh4.5-million grant for libraries can help 'uplift voices of resilience', enrich local culture, say authors at SIBF

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

As the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) gathers international authors and celebrates literature, a significant initiative continues to illuminate the literary landscape of Sharjah.

On Saturday, November 9, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah and Member of Supreme Council, granted Dh4.5 million to enrich the emirate's libraries with the latest titles featured at this year's SIBF.

Authors were thrilled by the initiative, with many expressing their gratitude, particularly those visiting the country for the first time. Publishing houses also voiced their appreciation, recognising the significance of this support.

Iain S. Thomas, an internationally bestselling poet and author from South Africa, expressed his gratitude for the support aimed at authors. “We live in a time when writing and culture are incredibly important. This kind of backing allows authors to continue creating and envisioning the world in diverse ways,” he told Khaleej Times. Thomas, who previously participated in SIBF in 2019, noted a noticeable increase in the fair's scale and attendance this year. “It definitely feels busier and more vibrant,” he added, highlighting the growing interest in literature.

“Such initiatives can truly transform the literary landscape in the UAE,” Thomas said. “By bringing together talents from around the globe, we create a melting pot of ideas and stories that enrich the local culture.”

The grant comes as over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors showcase a diverse array of literary works at the ongoing 43rd edition of SIBF, which runs until November 17. By enhancing library collections with contemporary literature, this initiative not only promotes knowledge but also reinforces Sharjah’s commitment to fostering a knowledge-based society.

A Lebanese publishing house – Al Rehab for Printing, Publishing, and Distribution – also welcomed the news enthusiastically. “Many emerging authors, particularly those reflecting on the struggles and resilience of the people in Lebanon amidst the turmoil of war, deserve this support. This initiative will not only uplift these voices but also attract more publishers and authors to the forefront,” they stated, emphasising the urgent need for narratives that resonate with the human experience.

Isabella Maldonado, a law-enforcement-officer-turned-author, shared her excitement about the initiative during her book signing session at SIBF. “For emerging authors, this support is crucial. It opens doors for voices that reflect important narratives,” she noted. This is Maldonado's first time participating in the Sharjah Book Fair and her first visit to the UAE. She was amazed by how interactive and welcoming the audience was, which, for Maldonado, added to the magic of the experience.

Recognising it as a timely boost for the publishing industry, Hossam Arafa from Shatat Publishing and Distribution expressed optimism about the grant’s impact, "given the challenges faced in recent years."