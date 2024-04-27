UAE

Sharjah denies rumours of tiger on the loose

The Environment and Natural Reserves Authority urged the public to verify information from official sources

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 1:02 PM

Last updated: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 1:16 PM

Sharjah authorities on Saturday denied rumours of a tiger being spotted roaming in the emirate.

The Environment and Natural Reserves Authority of Sharjah warned the public against spreading rumours. Verify information only from official sources, it added.


The last time a wild animal was confirmed to have gone on the loose in the UAE was in 2021. The sighting caused panic among residents of Dubai’s Springs community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


According to UAE law, those spreading fake news could fetch the perpetrator Dh100,000 to Dh200,000 fine and imprisonment of one to two years.

Web Desk

