Sharjah denies fake claims regarding changes to azan or call to prayer

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 10:56 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have denied rumours circulating online that claim changes have been made to the azan (call to prayer) in the emirate.

The Sharjah Government Media Office has issued a strong statement, urging all individuals to prioritise accuracy and credibility when sharing information. Community members are encouraged to verify sources and avoid spreading rumours. The authorities said that recent claims about adding a phrase to the call to prayer in Sharjah are false and go against the religious values of the emirate.

The statement added that Sharjah remains steadfast in its commitment to religious principles, considering them top priorities that cannot be compromised. The authorities reiterated the importance of respect, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance towards different faiths and sects within society.

Law on combatting rumours

UAE has strict laws regarding the spread of rumours and false news.

According to Article 52 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information contrary to the news published by official sources could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined Dh100,000.

In case the publishing of false news or rumours agitates public opinion against state authorities or occurs during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined Dh200,000.

