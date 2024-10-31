Sharjah authority captures endangered birds, seizes sound devices used to lure them

A Sharjah authority rescued endangered migratory birds that had been illegally captured in the emirate, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority announced on Thursday.

The EPAA conducted a raid in Sharjah's Al-Buhais area where it found a species of endangered migratory birds and migratory bird sound-emitting devices used to lure and trap the birds.

The authority immediately seized and confiscated two devices in cooperation with relevant authorities in the city. The birds included 10 curlews and one bustard.

According to the Resolution No.12 of 2014, it is prohibited to circulate, possess and use devices that emit the sounds of wild birds in Sharjah.