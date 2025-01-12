Sharjah approves UAE's first bill on natural resources corporate tax

Sharjah's Consultative Council (SCC) has approved a bill on extractive and non-extractive natural resources corporate tax—the first legislation of its kind in the UAE.

The draft law aims to regulate the imposition of tax on companies operating in the extraction and use of natural resources, including both mineral extraction and other related activities.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, director of Sharjah finance department, explained that the draft law is part of a broader effort to develop the tax system in Sharjah, ensuring effective governance and compliance with regulatory provisions.

The bill seeks to establish a comprehensive legislative framework that regulates economic activities related to natural resources. This framework will increase public revenues to support development projects within the emirate.