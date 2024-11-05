Sharjah approves Dh75-million fund to pay off citizens' debts

File Photo

Sharjah authorities have approved over Dh75 million to repay the debt of citizens.

This decision comes in line with the aim to providing stable living for the citizens. The move follows the instructions of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council.

The amount approved – Dh75,261,000 – is within the 27th batch of such payments, and aims to settle the debts of 158 cases from the category of those convicted on financial cases, and the category of deceased insolvents, confirmed Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Court and Chairman of the Debt Processing Committee.