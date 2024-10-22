Sharjah approves Dh400-million implementation of first phase of rainwater drainage project

The announcement came in a weekly meeting of the Executive Council, following the instructions of the Sharjah Ruler
The implementation of the first phase of the project for rainwater and groundwater drainage, with an estimated cost of Dh400 million, was approved by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah in a weekly meeting.
This includes a 4.9km-long and 20m-deep extension of the Main Line. The implementation follows the instructions of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, and Ruler of Sharjah.
The announcement came in a weekly meeting chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince, Deputy Governor of Sharjah, the Chairman of the Executive Council, and in the presence of Shaikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Governor of Sharjah, Vice Chairman of the executive council.
During the meeting, the Council also issued a resolution on the organisation of real estate development projects, which includes a set of legal articles for all aspects related to real estate projects. This is highlighted by the creation of a bank guarantee account that protects the rights of all parties in the real estate relationship, and the implementation of the decision will start from May 1, 2025.
