UAE: Sharjah announces free parking for Islamic New Year

Public parking will be free on the occasion of the Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year) on Sunday, July 7, authorities announced on Saturday.
However, this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and on official holidays, and are identified by blue parking information signs, Sharjah Municipality said.
Earlier in the week, UAE authorities had confirmed a one-day paid holiday for government employees on the occasion of Islamic New Year. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources declared that Muharram 1 on the Islamic calendar will be a holiday. July 7 is also paid holiday for private sector employees.
After Sunday, residents can also look forward to a holiday on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s birthday, according to a list of holidays for 2024, announced by the country’s Cabinet.
The year's last official holiday will be a long weekend, as the country gears up to celebrate National Day.
