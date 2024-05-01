UAE rains: Which emirates have announced distance learning for schools?

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 11:00 AM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 9:33 PM

For the second time in two months, the UAE is witnessing unstable weather conditions, with authorities implementing flexible work and learning options to ensure the safety of all.

Last month, schools switched to online learning on April 16 due to the historic storm that hit the UAE. The move was extended for a few days, due to the after-effects of the unstable weather.

In emirates like Sharjah, where residents faced prolonged effects of the heavy rains, students observed distance and hybrid learning until Monday, April 29, when most of them returned back to school.

As the country prepares for inclement weather conditions from today, the UAE has issued an alert for "medium to heavy rains" for the next two days. Authorities have once again announced distance learning in multiple emirates to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and students at educational institutions across the country.

Here are all the emirates that have announced remote classes during the adverse weather conditions.

Abu Dhabi

On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi authorities announced distance learning for all schools on May 2 and 3, due to unstable weather conditions prevailing in the country.

Dubai

KHDA announced online learning on May 2 and 3 for private schools in Dubai.

Some Dubai private schools had already notified parents about the possibility of distance learning and the preparedness of the administration due to the impending inclement weather.

School heads in Dubai today highlighted the benefits of remote classes, and stressed the importance of ensuring mandatory attendance.

Sharjah

On Wednesday, Sharjah announced distance learning for all schools on May 2 in the emirate due to prevailing unstable weather conditions.

The Sharjah Private Educational Authority also announced distance learning for all educational institutions in the emirate on Thursday, May 2.

Ajman

On Wednesday, Ajman announced remote learning for private schools in the emirate on Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3.

Ras Al Khaimah

The emirate's local emergency, crisis and disaster team announced distance learning for government schools on May 2 and 3, according to a post on X by Ras Al Khaimah police.

Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain announced distance learning in private schools and universities, and closing of nursery schools on Thursday, May 2, according to a post on X by the Umm Al Quwain police general command. The authority also called upon the public to refrain from publishing any news or information, without confirming its validity.

