Sharjah: 93 mosques to offer Friday sermons, lessons in 5 languages

Urdu and Pashto will be among the languages chosen for the teachings at the designated mosques

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 10:12 AM

  • By
  • WAM

To spread religious knowledge among all segments of the society, Sharjah has designated 93 mosques for non-Arab communities.

Those will include 74 mosques in Sharjah city, ten in the central region, and nine in the eastern region.

These mosques offer lessons, discussions, and Friday sermons in English, Urdu, Malayalam, Pashto, and Tamil.

Abdullah Khalifa Al Sebousi, head of Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department, emphasised that this plan is part of many efforts to make good use of the Friday sermon. This includes its teachings, values, and manners, to educate worshippers about religious and everyday matters.

He explained that the department selects qualified preachers who are fluent in the designated languages and provides them with training in public speaking and effective communication with worshippers.

