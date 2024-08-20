E-Paper

Sharjah: 3-day eSports championship launched with Dh10,000 prize each day

The championship will be held from 4pm to 10pm, starting with FIFA 24, Tekken 8 on the second day, and Super Smash Bros on the third day

By WAM

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:25 PM

From 23 to 25 August 2024, the Shams eSports Championship will be organised, Sharjah Media City (Shams) announced.

The championship will be held from 4pm to 10pm over 3 days, starting with FIFA 24, Tekken 8 on the second day, and Super Smash Bros on the third day.


The prizes total value is Dh30,000, divided into Dh10,000 per day for the top 6 players in each game, and about 300 players are expected to participate.

The championship will be held at Shams Business Centre, in cooperation with Sharjah Summer Promotions.

Alia Al Suwaidi, Acting Director of Media Projects Development at Sharjah Media City, confirmed that the Shams E-Sports Championship is an additional step in a series of events that aim to enhance Sharjah's position as a major destination for the gaming and e-sports industry. She added that Shams takes continuous efforts to develop and advance the skills of new generations and discover emerging talents.

She added that the Shams E-Sports Championship combines skill, excitement and the spirit of competition in an unparalleled entertainment atmosphere.

