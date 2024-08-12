'Shaping a better future': UAE President posts inspiring message for International Youth Day

In the UAE, pedestrians are required to use zebra crossings, bridges, or subways to cross roads
President Sheikh Mohamed posted an inspiring message for the youth for International Youth Day, expressing trust in them to create a better tomorrow.
In a social media post, Sheikh Mohamed said: "On International Youth Day, we celebrate the important role of youth in shaping a better future for our nation and world."
The President also added, "through their ambition and determination, youth are essential in accelerating progress towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, and the UAE is committed to investing in youth and empowering them to transform our nation’s growth."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai also extended his greetings to the youth.
Sheikh Mohammed took to X, saying: "Youth are the nation's bet...the fuel of the future...the locomotive of true development...With their efforts, nations rise, buildings flourish, and human life advances."
The Ruler also added, "we are proud of them and we hand over the banner to them."
Meanwhile, this International Youth Day, the UAE has also launched a new initiative to help its youth take on additional responsibilities and fulfil their aspirations. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched the formation of the Youth Council for Government Talents in the Federal Government, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority.
ALSO READ:
In the UAE, pedestrians are required to use zebra crossings, bridges, or subways to cross roads
Mercury will reach up to 50℃ in some areas of Abu Dhabi
According to a study, at least 3 per cent of pregnant women globally are involved in car accidents each year
The UAE capital and Dubai remain top liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa
Some cases were also referred to the best medical centres in the UAE for further treatment
The 55-year-old Syrian national purchased his first Dream Car ticket while in transit after a business trip to Manila
The Ministry also expressed its solidarity with the government of Brazil, the people and families of the victims
Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed