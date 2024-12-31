Setting New Year's resolutions? UAE experts recommend small steps for lasting results

As the New Year approaches, many people are setting ambitious resolutions, such as quitting bad habits overnight, adopting perfect routines, or achieving major life goals in just a few months.

But these big resolutions often lead to disappointment, leaving people feeling frustrated and demotivated. Dubai-based experts are now advocating for a different approach: starting small and focusing on achievable goals.

Bruna Moubarak, social counsellor at Medcare Camali Clinic, emphasised that this approach benefits both mental health and emotional resilience. “Small, achievable goals improve mental well-being by fostering a sense of accomplishment and control,” she explained. “When we achieve them, it activates the brain’s reward system, boosting confidence and motivation. This consistency helps regulate the nervous system, reduce feelings of overwhelm, and build resilience over time.”

Anne Jackson, founder of One Life Coaching, agreed that breaking down goals into smaller, actionable steps makes success more attainable. “Trying to tackle too much at once is overwhelming,” Jackson said. “When smaller, realistic goals are set, there is a chance to succeed — and success, no matter how small, fuels motivation to keep going.”

Examples of small, achievable goals might include:

Drinking one extra glass of water daily for better hydration.

Reading for 10 minutes each night to build a reading habit.

Practising gratitude for five minutes each morning to foster positivity.

“Even minor accomplishments can boost self-confidence, reinforce a sense of capability, and motivate further progress,” Moubarak said. “These small wins contribute to emotional regulation and overall mental well-being.”

Jackson highlighted how small goals can build momentum. “It’s like climbing a staircase — each small step gets you closer to the top. When we focus on one step at a time, the journey feels manageable and far less intimidating,” she said.

However, despite best intentions, setbacks are inevitable. Missing a goal doesn’t have to lead to feelings of failure. Experts suggest reframing these moments as opportunities for growth. “Failure is not the opposite of success; it’s part of the process,” said Moubarak. “When you miss a goal, reflect on what went wrong and what adjustments you can made. Practice self-compassion; remind yourself that setbacks are normal and don’t define your ability to succeed.”

Bruna Moubarak

Jackson emphasised the importance of resilience. “Missing a goal doesn’t mean you’re not capable; it simply means you’re learning. Adopting a growth mindset — where you view challenges as lessons — makes it easier to bounce back and stay motivated.”

Techniques like mindfulness and grounding exercises can also help individuals cope with the emotional toll of unmet expectations. “Mindfulness helps you stay present and avoid ruminating on the past,” Moubarak explained. “It’s a tool to help you reset and refocus on what truly matters.”

Practical goal-setting strategies

Both Moubarak and Jackson recommended using the SMART framework for goal-setting:

Specific: Clearly define what you want to achieve.

Measurable: Find ways to track your progress.

Achievable: Set realistic and manageable goals.

Relevant: Ensure your goals align with your values and priorities.

Time-bound: Set deadlines to keep yourself accountable.

“Start with micro-goals that feel manageable,” advised Moubarak. “For example, if your resolution is to exercise more, begin with a 10-minute daily walk instead of committing to an hour-long gym session. Gradual progress prevents burnout and builds confidence.”

Jackson highlighted the importance of flexibility. “Life is unpredictable, so allow room for adjustments. Goals should be a guide, not a source of stress. Revisit and revise them as needed to stay on track without overwhelming yourself.”