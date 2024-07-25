Saves money, helps environment: Why UAE residents are choosing carpooling

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, in partnership with a carpooling application service provider, launched a carpooling solution for its caregivers.

In the Year of Sustainability, an increasing number of UAE residents are prioritising carpooling for its multiple benefits — it reduces air pollution, carbon footprints and traffic congestion, cuts fuel costs and consumption, and also limits the demand for parking spaces.

Most of the residents that Khaleej Times spoke to prefer commuting to work with others, and, at times, it was also a sustainable urban mobility strategy introduced by the employer.

This year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD), in partnership with a carpooling application service provider, launched an innovative carpooling solution for its caregivers.

Based on a survey response from more than 500 caregivers, the simulation results predicted significant environmental and economic benefits, including a reduction of 123,124 kg of carbon emissions and savings of 615,620 km in driving distance.

Sara Alameri, director of environment health and safety at CCAD, termed carpooling a “forward-thinking solution” to the twin challenges of climate change and urban congestion.

“By embracing initiatives like carpooling, we not only reduce our carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion but foster a sense of community and shared responsibility. This commitment to sustainability paves the way for a healthier, more resilient future, ensuring that our actions today protect and enhance the well-being of generations to come,” Alameri noted.

Reliance on fossil fuels

Krishna and Hareesh Natarajan

Carpooling has emerged as a creative solution and a simple yet effective strategy to promote energy efficiency. The novel initiative is gaining popularity at a time when fuel prices have soared 17 fils a litre in the first seven months – another reason for residents to look for ways to save money and also conserve non-renewable energy sources.

Residents who have been shuttling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been shelling money in the range of Dh2,000 to Dh2,500 on petrol, and opting for carpooling results in a 50-per cent savings on bills.

Hareesh Natarajan, an Abu Dhabi resident, has been opting for car-sharing practices for some time, but it has become a regular exercise only five months ago when he started commuting to Dubai.

“Recently, I joined a company in Dubai. I have a colleague, Krishna, who lives in Abu Dhabi. So, both of us travel together. Carpooling gives you peace of mind as you don’t have to drive daily such long distances. In the past, I had a colleague who would tag along with me as he couldn’t drive because of back pain. So, there are multiple benefits to carpooling,” said Hareesh, an IT manager at Medad Holding in Dubai.

Sharjah to Abu Dhabi via Dubai

Afnan Smadi with her three Dubai-based colleagues Kafeel Abdul Azeem, M Unnikrishnan and Salmanul Farisy.

For Sharjah resident Afnan Smadi, eco-friendly initiatives like carpooling have been a smart practice since her time at a public sector job and something she continued as she moved to Burjeel Holdings.

“The UAE is a pioneer in embracing sustainable practices. We as a family always try to reduce single-occupancy trips and make travel plans accordingly,” said Afnan, a Jordanian expat.