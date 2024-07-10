Sanctuary appoints Zaid Al Rawi as Managing Director, Middle East

Zaid Al Rawi

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:05 PM

Sanctuary, part of Summit Group, announces that Zaid Al Rawi has joined as Managing Director, Middle East.

Operating from the United Arab Emirates, Zaid will be working alongside the senior leadership team to drive business growth and achieve the firm’s strategic objectives.

With 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry, Zaid’s career began in 1999 with Merrill Lynch in London, advising Middle Eastern family offices on investments and structuring. In 2006, he relocated to Dubai to work as the Sales Director for Barclays Wealth in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region.

Since 2013, Zaid has worked in private equity and real estate, advising investors in the GCC. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, MENA for M7 Real Estate and later Martley Capital, where he continues as an advisor.