Sanctuary appoints Zaid Al Rawi as Managing Director, Middle East

Zaid’s career began in 1999 with Merrill Lynch in London, advising Middle Eastern family offices on investments and structuring

Zaid Al Rawi
Zaid Al Rawi

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM

Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:05 PM

Sanctuary, part of Summit Group, announces that Zaid Al Rawi has joined as Managing Director, Middle East.

Operating from the United Arab Emirates, Zaid will be working alongside the senior leadership team to drive business growth and achieve the firm’s strategic objectives.


With 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry, Zaid’s career began in 1999 with Merrill Lynch in London, advising Middle Eastern family offices on investments and structuring. In 2006, he relocated to Dubai to work as the Sales Director for Barclays Wealth in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region.


Since 2013, Zaid has worked in private equity and real estate, advising investors in the GCC. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, MENA for M7 Real Estate and later Martley Capital, where he continues as an advisor.

Zaid has held various governance, advisory and project roles with Sanctuary since the firm’s inception in 2019. He said: “I’m eager to start my new role at Sanctuary. Having collaborated with the team in various capacities over the last five years, I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the company's growth. I trust in our ability to deliver high-quality services to our clients in the Middle East.”

Deepak Malhotra, CEO of Sanctuary, said: “We are pleased to officially welcome Zaid to Sanctuary. His experience and understanding of the finance industry in the Middle East make him a valuable addition. We are confident that under his leadership, our presence and impact in the region will grow.”

A Staff Reporter

