Salary increases in 2025? 46% of women in region expect pay rise; men to get more bonuses: Poll

Men in the region are likely to get more bonuses and other monetary perks as compared to women, according to a new report. The Bayt.com survey also showed that women benefit more from policies supporting work-life balance.

However, it noted that flexible working hours were offered to only 25 per cent of respondents and that family-oriented benefits like educational allowances or travel support remain scarce.

The survey which received respondents from over 1,200 employees across the GCC, North Africa, and the Levant, identified how employers could improve compensation structures, retain talent, and better understand the needs of today’s workforce.

Salary raises

A majority of respondents, 66 per cent, did not receive raises in 2024, with 46 per cent of women and 34 per cent of men currently expecting salary increases of 20% or more in 2025. One in five plans to request a raise in 2025, reflecting elevated wage expectations.

Employees in the GCC indicated benefits from employer-provided housing and allowances. In terms of earning dynamics, around three quarters of men who took part in the study claim to be sole earners, while only 31 per cent of women participants claim to receive support from and rely on spouse or family income.

Job mobility

The survey highlighted that men exhibit a higher tendency to switch jobs compared to women (65% vs. 50%), often driven by the pursuit of better compensation or career progression.

Younger respondents, especially those in the 18 to 25 age group, had a higher turnover rates with over 40 per cent showing a tendency to switch jobs. Many have held three or more roles early in their careers. In contrast, employees aged 36 and above often report having five or more past roles, reflecting career stability and growth.

Also, 81 per cent of respondents have spent no more than two years with their current employer, indicating widespread job transitions across the region. In the GCC, contractual limitations set by employers result in shorter tenures, as 48 per cent of respondents have been with their current employer for only 1–2 years. Talent retention In the MENA region, 59 per cent of respondents plan to leave their current positions in the near future, with younger professionals leading this trend, citing inadequate salaries, burnout, and limited recognition as primary motivators. Toxic workplace environments, including office politics and favouritism, further contribute to dissatisfaction. Overall, 87 per cent of respondents report switching jobs at least once in the past year, emphasizing the urgent need for employers to address retention challenges. The survey underscored several critical gaps within compensation, benefits, and career advancement structures, particularly for younger employees and women. By addressing these areas, organizations can more effectively engage their talent, reduce turnover, and build a resilient workforce. ALSO READ: UAE: Young employees turn to part-time jobs, crypto as they 'worry savings won't last through retirement' 'Conscious unbossing': Why most Gen Z employees don't want managerial roles