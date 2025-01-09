RTA announces extended Dubai Metro timings for January 12

The timings are being changed for Dubai Marathon
Dubai Metro will start operations as early as 5:00am, instead of 8:00am, on Sunday, January 12, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.
The metro timings are being extended to facilitate smooth transportation for Dubai Marathon scheduled to take place on the day.
The 24th edition of the hugely popular marathon will see thousands of people hit the road from 6am for a 42km challenge. It is organised under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Its start and finish will be on the Umm Suqeim Road opposite the Madinat Jumeirah. There are three different races — a 4km fun run, a 10km run and a 42km marathon.
According to the Dubai Marathon official site, former World Marathon Champion Lelisa Desisa will return to the scene of one of his most memorable victories when he joins the elite field of world-class athletes on Sunday. In 2013, the now 34 year-old Ethiopian, had set a personal best of 2:04:45 when winning the Dubai Marathon.
The Dubai Marathon is an annual road-based marathon hosted in the emirate since 1998.
ALSO READ: