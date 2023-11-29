Revealed: Most common, popular foods in UAE as eating patterns shift post-Covid

Rooma had a stroke of luck after two years of being paralysed, when her right hand showed signs of slight movement
Cereals remain the most popular and most common food that is eaten by UAE residents followed by vegetables and fruits as eating patterns of the people are gradually shifting towards value-added, convenient, and healthier alternatives after the coronavirus pandemic, said a new report.
“Being the staple food of the region, cereals will continue to remain the most consumed food category. However, it is expected to witness a modest growth rate over the five years as compared to the rest of the food categories.
“The vegetable food category is projected to secure the highest annualised growth rate while consumption of meat in the GCC is likely to record marginal gains as consumers turn health conscious amid the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases and growing demand for fresh produce and pesticide-free food with high nutritional value,” according to the GCC Food Report released by the UAE-based investment banking advisory firm Alpen Capital.
The growing population, coupled with expatriates and tourists returning to the UAE and the GCC following the Covid-19 pandemic, have supported the rise in food demand.
In the UAE, cereals accounted for 37.4 per cent of the people’s meals on average while fruits and milk/dairy products accounted for 17.6 per cent and 8.5 per cent of the total, respectively. Among the other categories, vegetables accounted for 17.4 per cent and meat made up 11.8 per cent of total food residents ate.
Going forward, the report projected that the meat in the residents' diet plan will substantially increase followed by vegetables, cereals, fruits and milk.
Alpen Capital forecasted that the food consumption in the UAE will grow 3.3 per cent from an estimated 8.8 million metric tons (MT) in 2022 to 10.4 million MT in 2027, driven by strong economic growth, coupled with a healthy rise in population, pushing sales for restaurants in the country to Dh86.4 billion ($23.5 billion) by 2027, a growth of further grow by 48 per cent.
The UAE has established itself as a gastronomical hub for global cuisines. Notably, Dubai has attracted a host of globally renowned chefs and culinary innovators to establish their food outlets. The city has more than 13,000 F&B outlets, including Michelin-star restaurants.
ALSO READ:
Rooma had a stroke of luck after two years of being paralysed, when her right hand showed signs of slight movement
Several food manufacturers and service providers are investing to expand their healthy and organic food segment
With the help of donors and Good Samaritans, the foundation has supported more than 8,600 needy patients through the years
gives an exclusive sneak peek into Shajar, which is spread over 1.6 million square feet of lush greenery
Pupils will be involved in teacher-led online lessons on December 1, and they will only return to campus on Tuesday, December 5
Airfares and staycation rates have soared as families rush to book last-minute trips
The UAE's Public Prosecution shared two possible cases of assault and their legal repercussions
The event will be hosted at Zabeel Park from Dec 2-3