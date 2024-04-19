Repainting walls, AC repairs: UAE cleaning companies work around the clock to restore residents' living spaces

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 6:00 AM

As water recedes from many neighborhoods in Dubai and Sharjah after record-breaking rainfall in 75 years, cleaning companies find themselves inundated with calls for assistance. Residents, particularly those in villas and independent houses where water has entered homes, are seeking deep cleaning services to restore their living spaces.

Mohammed Shek Zen, manager of Cleaningcompany.ae, said that they are facing overwhelming demand. “We have been receiving over 200 calls every day for cleaning services,” said Shek Zen. “The volume of requests has packed our schedule, with many residents requiring deep cleaning to address the damage caused by water entering their homes,” added Shek Zen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Our team members are tirelessly working around the clock to ensure that we can accommodate every request, aiding residents to restore their living spaces to their pre-flood condition,” said Shek Zen.

Cleaning company executives say that the force of the floodwaters has washed away layers of paint, leaving behind partly bare walls, which requires extensive repainting.

“We have observed a significant number of homes where the wall paints have been washed off due to the flooding. The floodwaters have caused extensive damage to the exterior and interior walls, and require repainting efforts to restore the beauty,” said Shek Zen.

Apart from wall painting washing off, other requests include residents seeking assistance with cleaning mud accumulation, restoring damaged furniture, and addressing the aftermath of stagnant water.

Yousuf Hyder, owner of Allergy Care Cleaning Service, said that while water has been cleared from areas like Dubai Hills, Serena Community, and Arabian Ranches, requests for cleaning services are now pouring in from these communities.

“The most common requests we receive are for deep cleaning of furniture such as sofa sets, carpets, curtains, and mattresses,” said Hyder. “These services are crucial for residents looking to restore their belongings,”

Hyder also highlighted the difference in cleaning requirements between residents in apartments and individual villas. “Residents living in apartments on higher floors typically do not require extensive cleaning, as water does not enter these units. However, for those residing in villas and ground-floor apartments, deep cleaning services are essential to address water damage and ensure clean living space,” said Hyder.

In addition to furniture cleaning, cleaning companies are also receiving requests for AC duct cleaning and addressing water leakage issues in air conditioning units.

"We are not only witnessing an increased demand for furniture cleaning services but also receiving numerous requests for additional cleaning tasks such as AC duct cleaning and addressing water leakage issues in air conditioning units," said Hyder.

ALSO READ: