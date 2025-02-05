Remote work for UAE mothers should be allowed 'indefinitely' in special cases, FNC hears

Image used for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

Mothers who have children below school age or with special needs must be allowed to work remotely "for as long as they need to" and not just for a few months, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC) said during the parliament's session on Wednesday.

Current policies in the public sector grant working mums some flexibility under certain circumstances; however, FNC member Maryam bin Thani pointed out that "many continue to face challenges when seeking such benefits".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“What measures is the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) taking to ensure that these mothers fully benefit from part-time and remote work policies?” she asked Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, who also chairs the FAHR.

Al Roumi has enumrated some FAHR policies that seek to support female employees. These include:

Remote or part-time work guidelines

Flexible working hours through compressed work schedules

Hybrid work

Remote Fridays

Caregiver leave (both inside and outside the country)

However, the responsibility of implementing these policies falls on the concerned ministries and federal entities, Al Roumi said.

“The nature of the role must be suitable for remote work to ensure that the entity’s services and operations are not disrupted,” added the minister. “At this stage, the authority’s role is to provide support to these entities and to clarify and interpret relevant policies when challenges arise during implementation.”

Bin Thani argued, however, that this "should be enshrined in legislation rather than left to the discretion of ministries, as most work can be performed remotely".

The UAE Government has demonstrated flexibility in amending laws and introducing new legislation, and it places significant emphasis on the integration of people of determination into society. “Therefore, it is essential to enforce laws that enable working mothers to stay at home while working remotely,” she said.

'Extend the benefit to the private sector'

This remote work option should be extended to those who are employed in the private sector, the FNC member said.

“We already have the Nafis Council, which promotes Emirati employment in the private sector. To encourage mothers to work in this sector, it is crucial to introduce supportive legislation that enables them to balance their professional and caregiving responsibilities,” she said. Al Roumi said the FAHR has not received any complaints from employees or government entities indicating an inability to benefit from existing remote work and part-time policies. However, if any cases arise requiring support, the authority’s team will coordinate with the entities concerned. “I request the member to provide me with detailed information about the cases she mentioned so we can work together on resolving them,” added the minister. “I have no doubt that any minister will respond to special cases raised to their attention,” said Bin Thani. “But today the legislations leave it up to work entities to selectively implement the issued policies, which leads to inconsistent application.” There needs to be a comprehensive legal framework that mandates all employers to apply these policies, she said. “I also request adding another category to the special circumstances covered by these work policies; employees with ageing or ill parents who require special attention.” ALSO READ: UAE: Longer maternity leave, less working hours could help improve fertility rate, say mums Dubai mulls work-from-home options, custom office timings as part of new family scheme