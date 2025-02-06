KT Photo: File

With the holy month of Ramadan less than 30 days away, retailers in the UAE are launching sales and discounts of up to 70 per cent in anticipation of a buying spree.

Sales usually picks up during Ramadan as several residents opt for big-ticket purchases to take advantage of discounts, experts said. Many shoppers also tend to spend more during this period as large gatherings are lined up during the month of giving.

Major UAE retailers — such as hypermarkets, home furnishing firms, electronics retailers and automobile distributors — have announced massive discounts.

Depending on the sighting of the crescent, the holy month is expected to begin by March 1.

Price freeze, big discounts

The Dubai-based retailer Union Coop on Thursday launched its 2025 Ramadan campaign in line with the UAE’s “Year of the Community” initiative, offering discounts of up to 60 per cent on more than 5,000 food and non-food products at both online and offline platforms for the holy month.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said the campaign — which started in February — will feature 12 promotions offering competitively priced products.

The retailer will keep costs ‘locked’ for over 200 essential items, including rice, meat, poultry, canned foods, and other high-demand Ramadan items.

It will also support local agriculture by partnering with more than 42 UAE farms to supply fresh and organic produce.

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics, said customers can expect attractive deals and trade-in offers across multiple product categories during Ramadan.

“We aim to make shopping easy and rewarding for our customers during this special season … We will be offering up to 50 per cent off during Ramadan. The discounts will be applicable across all electronic and appliance categories,” said Chadha.

He added that Ramadan holds great significance for the UAE; hence, they focus on offering some of the most attractive promotions and trade-in deals during this month.

Shoppers wait for Ramadan

Ramadan is the time when many families upgrade to the latest electronics and appliances, Chadha said. “We’ve noticed that customers take this opportunity to invest in high-value purchases that enhance their lifestyle and convenience.”

“These [large appliances] tend to have a long lifespan, so customers often wait for Ramadan deals to upgrade. With the continuous advancements in technology — smart features, better energy efficiency, and convenience —this is the perfect time for families to make those big purchases," the Jumbo CEO said, adding that they are projecting double-digit sales growth this year.

Mikdad Babhrawala, CEO of Western Furniture, said the same trend can be observed for furniture purchases. "This period (Ramadan) is traditionally associated with home improvements and renovations, as families prepare their living spaces for gatherings and celebrations. The anticipation of significant discounts motivates customers to plan their purchases around Ramadan, ensuring they get the best value for premium furniture," Babhrawala said. "We are offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on selected products, with around 10 per cent of our stock falling under this category. Additionally, a significant portion of our inventory — approximately 20 per cent — will be available at discounts ranging from 40 to 60 per cent." Western Furniture records approximately 30- to 40-per-cent higher sales in Ramadan. "This uplift is driven by both the festive atmosphere and the attractive discounts we offer. Customers take advantage of this period to invest in high-quality furniture, leading to a noticeable boost in overall sales performance," Babhrawala said. To cash in on stronger demand, Homebox has also introduced a Ramadan collection, offering discounts on wide a variety of items. "Ramadan is a time for reflection, togetherness, and giving. Through our campaign, we honour the essence of the season while offering modern designs that elevate every home. Our Ramadan Collection is designed to transform living spaces into serene, beautiful sanctuaries, all while providing a hassle-free shopping experience," said Ajay Antal, CEO of Homebox.