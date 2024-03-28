Ramadan in Dubai: At this iftar, expats and Emiratis break fasts, build bridges

An iftar at Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Cultural Understanding, attended by people of different nationalities. Photos: Shihab

Ever wondered why Emiratis predominantly don white kandouras, or what is the significance of the black cord securing their headgear? Curious about the custom of serving Arabic coffee in small, half-filled cups, or the special prayers Muslims offer during Ramadan after the evening's last mandatory prayer?

These are just a few of the common questions addressed daily at a unique iftar gathering hosted in a beautifully restored wind-tower house nestled in the heart of Dubai's historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood.

"Stepping into this setting, guests are transported back in time with retro furniture, including a vintage television set, lanterns, and carefully arranged Bedouin-style decor. Floor seatings enhance the ambience, evoking a traditional majlis atmosphere."

As guests break their fast, they indulge in a spread of traditional Emirati cuisine, experiencing firsthand the renowned Arab hospitality. Following this culinary journey, a guided tour of a nearby mosque awaits them, offering insights into Islamic traditions and practices. The evening culminates in a rooftop gathering, featuring live cooking sessions and an array of traditional snacks to sample.

This award-winning experience costs Dh195 per person and is curated by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), a vital bridge between the diverse nationalities living in or visiting the UAE for 26 years. Guided by the principle of 'Open Doors. Open Minds.', it fosters understanding and harmony among communities.

"Our Ramadan experience goes beyond simply sharing meals with locals; it's a journey into Emirati customs and traditions," said Mohammad Al Jassmi, cultural speaker and presenter at SMCCU. "

Al Jassmi explained how SMCCU began: “Expatriates and UAE nationals often live and work together, yet can still remain strangers. To address this issue, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum founded SMCCU in 1998, aiming to bridge these cultural divides and strengthen connections.”

Al Jassmi and his counterpart from Fujairah kick off the evening with an introduction to Islamic beliefs, Emirati traditions, and customs, including a discussion about traditional attire and its different styles.

"Does anyone know what this was used for back in the day?" Al Jassmi asks the audience, holding up the Agal, the black cord around his headscarf. As the audience ponders, he provides the answer. "It was used to tie the front legs of the camel to prevent them from wandering away. Think of it as camel hand brakes," he jokes.

Another question arises about the finial, the small handle-less cups used to serve Arabic coffee, known as gahwa.

"Why are they only half filled?" Al Jassmi asks. "In our custom, serving a full cup is a diplomatic way of indicating to the guest that their presence is no longer desired."

Al Jassmi said they welcome all questions, no matter how sensitive. "Nothing is off-limits. We encourage dialogue. That’s our motto.”

