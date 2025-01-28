Ramadan 2025 in UAE: Shaaban likely to start on January 31

Photo: AFP

The Hijri month of Shaaban will likely start on Friday January 31 as per astronomical calculations, the UAE astronomy Centre said on X on Tuesday.

Shaaban is the month that precedes the holy fasting month of Ramadan observed by millions of muslims around the world.

While the exact date on which Ramadan will start depends on geographical locations and moon sighting, it is most likely to begin on March 1.

"Wednesday, January 29, 2025, will correspond to the 29th of Rajab, 1446 AH, in many Muslim countries. On this day, the sighting of the crescent moon for Shaaban will be impossible from all regions of the Islamic world due to the moon setting before or at the same time as the sunset," said Mohammad Shawkat Odeh director of the centre.

"Therefore, these countries will complete the month of Rajab with thirty days, and Friday, January 31, will be the first day of Shaaban," he added.

Visible to the naked eye

On Thursday, January 30, the crescent will be visible to the naked eye in all muslim countries, South Europe, Africa and the US, the centre said.

This means that in countries where Thursday is Rajab 29, January 31 will still be the first day of the fasting month.