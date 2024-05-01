E-Paper

RAK: Distance learning announced for all govt schools due to unstable weather

This decision was taken to preserve the safety of administrative staff, teachers and students

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 3:44 PM

Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 4:02 PM

Local emergency, crisis and disaster team announced distance learning for government schools on May 2 and 3, due to unstable weather conditions prevailing in the country, according to a post on X by Ras Al Khaimah police.

This decision was taken to preserve the safety of administrative staff, teachers and students.


Sharjah and Dubai have also announced distance learning for private schools due to the inclement weather conditions. In addition, UAE has announced distance learning for all government schools, and called on private and government sector employers to let their employees work from home.

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.


The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

