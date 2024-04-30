Rains, thunderstorm, hail: Abu Dhabi issues weather forecast for next 5 days

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 10:29 PM Last updated: Wed 1 May 2024, 5:05 PM

Rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail is expected in the UAE capital until May 5, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Tuesday.

According to forecasts from the Met Department, the inclement weather is expected to begin from the west by Wednesday night, extending over most areas of the country on Thursday, and centred over western, coastal, and some eastern regions. Temperatures are also expected to decrease significantly.

Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the relevant entities in emirate, reaffirmed its preparedness to respond to the adverse weather conditions, ensuring the safety of community members and safeguarding lives and properties.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday said that the upcoming weather condition will be less severe from the previous one.

Abu Dhabi

Rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning, with fresh to strong and dusty winds at times, is expected until in exposed areas until Thursday, May 2.

Al Ain

Rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning, with small-sized hail at times, as well as periodic fresh to strong and dusty winds which will reduce visibility, will prevail until Thursday, May 2. There will be moderate to heavy rainfall in the southern areas from Friday, May 3, until Sunday, May 5.

Al Dhafra

Rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning, with small-sized hail at times, as well as periodic fresh to strong and dusty winds which will reduce visibility, will pre ail until Thursday, May 2. There will be moderate to heavy rainfall in the southern areas from Friday, May 3, until until Sunday, May 5.

