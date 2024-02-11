UAE

Rains in UAE: All parks closed in Sharjah until further notice

The parks will be opened to the public once the turbulent weather conditions subside

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 2:13 PM

Last updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 2:19 PM

The Sharjah Municipality ordered the complete closure of all parks in the emirate due to unstable weather in the UAE.

The parks will be opened to the public once turbulent weather conditions subside in the country.

Earlier, Sharjah Police suspended all the activities in Desert Police Park due to heavy rains and out of concern for the safety of all employees and visitors of the park, provided that the park returns again to receive its guests until the effect of the depression ends and the weather condition stabilises.

The municipality in Kalba city also announced the temporary closure of parks and gardens in the city.

