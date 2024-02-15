President offers condolences to families of UAE soldiers killed in Somalia

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 1:40 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 1:43 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his condolences today over the martyrdom of Corporal Suleiman Saeed Al Shehhi and First Warrant Officer Mohamed Saeed Al Shamsi, both members of the UAE Armed Forces, who tragically lost their lives after a terrorist attack in Somalia.

Four UAE soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia while the soldiers were "performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his condolences during his visit to the condolence majlis in Ras Al Khaimah and after a visit to the condolence majlis in Al Ain.

Photo: WAM

He underscored his profound condolences and sympathy to Al Shehhi and Al Shamsi's family, praying for God Almighty to grace them with boundless mercy and offer their family and loved ones patience and comfort.

During the visit to the condolence majlis, Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

