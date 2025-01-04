Photos: Sheikh Mohammed's journey from Crown Prince to Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed, Defence Minister and Crown Prince of Dubai at an event in Dubai in 2002 (KT Photo: S. Nair)

On January 4, 2006, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the then Defence Minister of UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai, took over as the Ruler of the emirate following the death of his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The next day, he was also elected as the Vice President of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed, who was born in 1949, was appointed as Crown Prince of the emirate by a decree signed by Late Sheikh Maktoum 11 years before he became Ruler, on January 3, 1995.

Visionary leader

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed, inspects the guard of honor during the passing-out parade in Dubai on October 31, 1978 (KT Photo: Hassan Bozai)

Long before he became the Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed had established himself as a visionary leader, an accomplished equestrian, and a poet with a cultural legacy.

From an early age he was taught hunting, especially the noble Arabian sport of falconry. The Maktoum brothers were also taught the rudiments of horsemanship by their father.

A rare and historic photograph of Sheikh Mohammed alongside his brothers from December 11, 1984 (File Photo)

From the age of four, he was privately tutored in Arabic and Islamic Studies. In 1955, he began his formal education at Al Ahmedia School, a small primary school in Deira. At the age of ten he moved to Al Shaab School and two years later went to Dubai Secondary School.

In August 1966, Sheikh Mohammed along with his cousin travelled to London where they enrolled in the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge–one of Europe’s best-regarded language schools. He attended Mons Officer Cadet School, located in Aldershot. During the latter stages of the six-month course, he was promoted to Senior Under Officer of Kohema and was later awarded the Sword of Honour for achieving the highest mark of any Foreign and Commonwealth officer cadet in his intake.

Sheikh Mohammed topped his class during his military training at the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot, October 18, 1968 (File Photo)

First positions

On November 1, 1968, the Late Sheikh Rashid appointed Sheikh Mohammed as Head of Dubai Police and Public Security which was his first public position.

Sheikh Mohammed was appointed Head of Dubai Police on November 1, 1968, and, in 1971, made history by becoming the youngest Minister of Defence in the world. (File Photo)

After the declaration of the UAE Federation on December 2, 1971, Sheikh Maktoum, the new Prime Minister, appointed his brother Sheikh Mohammed as Minister of Defence and awarded him the rank of General. He was then the youngest Minister of Defence in the world.

Sheikh Rashid relied heavily upon his sons as he sought to transform Dubai, and Sheikh Mohammed took on much responsibility. Projects such as Dubai Dry Docks were put under his charge. On August 25, 1977, Sheikh Rashid announced the formation of a committee under Sheikh Mohammed that would take over the administration of Dubai International Airport. During this period he was also given responsibility for Dubai’s oil.

In 1985, Sheikh Mohammed took charge of Jebel Ali Free Zone, a port-based industrial area centred around Jebel Ali port. One path-breaking initiative was Sheikh Mohammed’s decision to create a new airline in 1987. On October 25 the same year, Emirates took flight for the first time.

Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated Emirates airline on October 25, 1985 (File Photo)

Late in 1995, he announced the creation of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), one of his first initiatives on assuming the mantle of Crown Prince.

Some of his boldest projects include Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah Island, Burj Khalifa and the initiative to start freezones like Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City.

Sheikh Mohammed examines the model of the Palm Island project at the World Trade Centre on May 1, 2001 (KT Photo: Shoaib Anwer)

On May 11, 1999, he announced his initiative to a gathering of senior officials at the Dubai Quality Awards. “Within 18 months of tonight,” he said, “Dubai Government as a whole will be online, a factor that will increase efficiency and make the process of government faster and smoother". His deadline was met and Dubai had the world’s first fully online government.

On a humanitarian front, Sheikh Mohammed has been very active through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation. On October 3, the foundation opened an appeal to establish refugee camps both inside Afghanistan and over the border in Pakistan.

Athlete and equestrian

Horse Cigar triumphed in the inaugural Dubai World Cup at Nad Al Sheba on March 27, 1996 (KT File Photo)

Sheikh Mohammed was a promising athlete, an accomplished player of tennis and football, but equestrianism was, and remains, his true sporting passion.

It was not until he established Godolphin, in 1994, that the racing world really began to acknowledge his passion for — and understanding of — horses. Sheikh Mohammed wanted to race his horses all over the world and to encourage others to do the same. The world’s richest horse race, the Dubai World Cup, was established in 1996 with this aim in mind.

Poet

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has paid glowing tributes to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a poem on May 12, 2021 (File Photo)

Sheikh Mohammed is known for being a Nabati poet. Nabati, is the name given to a colloquial form of Arabic that emerged with the spread of Islam. He began composing poetry while he was still at school.

On Friday (January 3), as he marked 19 years as Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed penned an emotional note honouring his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, calling her "the most beautiful thing" in his life, his "greatest supporter", and the "soul of Dubai".

Stellar achievements — Timeline

First rank of the UAE passport

Second biggest economy in the Arab world

121 indicators in which the UAE ranked first in the world

Second in the world in financial efficiency

130% increase in Federal budget

2,500 government services became smart

95% UAE residents feel safe

50 new laws passed as part of legal reforms

2007

UAE Government Strategy 2008-2010 launched

2008

UAE Government Leaders Programme launched

Electronic Smart Performance System (First Generation) launched

2009

Emirates Competitiveness Council established

MBR Government Excellence Award launched

2010

UAE Vision 2021 launched

2011

Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services launched

2012

Mohammed Bin Rashid Smart Learning Programme launched

2013

World Government Summit (first edition) launched

Mobile Government Initiative launched

2014 UAE National Agenda 2021 launched

UAE National Innovation Strategy adopted

Best m-Government Service Award launched

2015 declared as Year of Innovation 2015 Arab Reading Challenge launched

2016 declared as the Year of Reading 2016 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library set up

UAE major Cabinet reshuffle: Ministries of Tolerance, Happiness, Youth, Future and Climate Change established

Emirates Youth Council formed

Saudi — Emirati Coordination Council established

UAE Future Foresight Strategy approved

National Law of Reading issued

Government Accelerators launched

World’s first Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution established

2017 declared as the Year of Giving 2017 UAE Strategy for Fourth Industrial Revolution launched

UAE Energy Strategy 2050 launched

Arab Hope Makers launched

UAE Soft Power Council established

Humanitarian Accelerators launched

2018 declared as the Year of Zayed

UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 launched

National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 launched

UAE Centennial 2071 launched

UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence launched

Government Communication Strategy 2017-2021 adopted 2018 National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031 launched

Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 launched

Madrasa eLearning platform launched

The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 adopted

National Food Security Strategy 2051 launched

2019 declared as the Year of Tolerance 2019 Arab Government Excellence Award launched

National Space Strategy 2030 launched

2020: Towards the Next 50 declared 2020 UAE Government Meetings: Post Covid-19 Strategy

UAE Cabinet reshuffle: Ministries merged, new entities formed

Hope Probe liftoff

‘Designing the Next 50’ project launched

UAE Government consultation meetings on the next 50 years’ government work

Legislations aimed at increasing the efficiency and flexibility of the emirate’s government entities 2021 UAE became the first Arab country to reach Mars

Dh30B plan to boost industries 2022 Inauguration of Museum of the Future the most beautiful building on Earth 2023 30km Dubai Metro Blue Line project

Star ratings of 124 federal, government service channels

Issued directives to promote 8,385 officers and other officials

UAE records highest-ever foreign direct investment at Dh84 billion

Announced new Palm Jebel Ali project

Launched 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign 2024 Dh30-billion rain drainage network ‘Tasreef’ announced

Approved Dh10-billion expansion plan of Expo City exhibition centre

Launched new police projects worth Dh2 billion

Approved 128 billion passenger terminal at Al Maktoum Intl. Airport