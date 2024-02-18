Perfumes from Dh15, prayer essentials: Dubai residents flock to Ramadan Souq ahead of holy month

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 7:12 AM Last updated: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 8:20 AM

As the eagerly anticipated 'Ramadan Souq' made its return on Saturday, the festive spirit has already graced Deira's old souq, transforming the historic Old Municipality Street in Al Ras into a bustling hub of celebration.

Organised by Dubai Municipality, the souq has become a tradition in Dubai, marking the joyful countdown to the holy month of Ramadan.

On the first day of the event, the old souq witnessed a vibrant atmosphere with hundreds of residents flocking to partake in festivities. From perfumes and clothes to food, spices, games and children's painting activities, it offered a diverse array of items for everyone.

Hundreds of visitors gathered around the souk to watch the traditional Emirati dance 'Yollah' at around 5pm. Post that, many moved toward the kiosks and food trucks for their evening snacks and tea.

Amidst the lively ambiance, enthusiasts learnt the art of calligraphy at a workshop at the entrance. This workshop invites attendees to delve into the art of beautiful writing — a cherished tradition in the Islamic world.

Talented calligraphers guide participants through intricate strokes and designs, allowing them to express their creativity while imbibing the rich heritage of calligraphy.

At one of the corners of the souq, skilled Emirati women weave vibrant threads into intricate patterns, as they take on the role of preserving heritage through traditional embroidery. Their fingers create stunning pieces that reflect the cultural richness of the Emirates.

The air is filled with the alluring scents of various blends, from traditional musky notes to modern floral and fruity essences. The olfactory delight awaits as vendors offer various perfumes, with fragrances available at affordable prices, starting as low as Dh15.

Reem Al Baloushi, an Emirati had come along with her family to purchase a few Ramadan essentials. “We have come to purchase Ramadan essentials like dates and dry fruits, praying beads and mats, new clothes and Quran for the holy month of Ramadan."

“We came to the market last year and it was really fun. The souq gives a feeling of Ramadan's early arrival,” said Reem.

For Nahid Ali, the Ramadan Souq is like a yearly tradition. “It brings the community together and I love exploring the stalls with my family. It's a joyous start to the season of giving and reflection."

“When I read about the souq in the news, I wanted to visit it on the first day,” added Ali.

Fatima Hassan, a mother of three came along with her children for shopping and left her children with painting activities: “The souq is not just about shopping for us. My children love the painting activities and it's heartwarming to see them enjoy at the activities here."

The souq will run until March 9 and is open daily between 10am and 10pm, offering various items and gadgets essential for Ramadan preparations. Shoppers can find personal and household essentials and special products for celebrating ‘Hag Al Laila’, as well as events, live entertainment shows and activities for children.

Dubai Municipality said the Ramadan Souq is organised annually not only to support tourism and commercial activities, but also to showcase traditional markets and safeguard the heritage and authenticity of age-old customs associated with preparations for the blessed month of Ramadan.

