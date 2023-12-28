Palestinian crisis: UAE calls for urgent UNSC meeting on escalating situation in West Bank

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 10:02 PM

The UAE Mission to UN spokesperson, Shahad Matar, has said in a tweet that he country has called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting tomorrow, December 29.

Matar said that the UNSC meeting is being called on the rapidly escalating situation in the West Band and its impact on the viability of the two-state solution.

She said in the tweet, "Extremist settler violence & reports of Israeli raids put a political horizon for Israel and Palestine at severe risk."

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Thursday at least 21,320 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

Another 55,603 people have been wounded in the fighting, health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said in a televised press conference.

Violence has also flared across the West Bank, with at least 314 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or settlers since October 7, according to the territory's health ministry.

Israeli forces overnight raided money exchange shops across the West Bank which the military said had provided funds for armed groups.

In Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, one man was killed by the troops, according to the health ministry. An AFP journalist saw Palestinians hurl Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

A UN report Thursday said the human rights situation in the West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to "end unlawful killings" against the Palestinian population.

With inputs from AFP

