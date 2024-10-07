Palestine hailed as 'Guest of Honour' at 11th Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth

SIFF celebrates the 'Guest of Honour' of the festival. Photo: Supplied

The 11th Sharjah International Film Festival (SIFF) for Children and Youth kicked off on Sunday, with Palestine being recognised as the ‘Guest of Honour’.

The festival organisers said: “The celebration pays tribute to Palestine’s rich heritage, cinematic contributions, and cultural influence in Arab cinema.”

Recommended For You

The event, which runs until October 12, will feature a curated selection of Palestinian films that provide an in-depth look into "Palestinian society, culture, and the history of its cinema".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The organisers added, "These works highlight the evolution of Palestinian filmmaking, which has garnered international acclaim, including Academy Award nominations in the Best Foreign Film category.”

SIFF is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi

Sheikha Jawaher remarked that the festival is a celebration of cinematic ecellence in Sharjah, a city dedicated to supporting children and preparing them for the future, embodying the visions of Sheikh Sultan.

She also expressed pride in Palestine’s selection as the guest of honour, noting: “For the first time, Palestine graces our festival as a guest of honour. It stands before us with its history, beauty, culture, humanity, and just cause, displaying its ancient identity and Arab origins."

“Palestinian cinema has always captured the essence of place and people, leaving indelible memories in our hearts. Through this festival, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of Palestinian cinema, which has enriched Arab and international cinema with timeless works,” she added.

At the opening ceremony, attendees watched the docudrama “Tell Them What Happened”, which emphasises the importance of family and resilience through the voice of “Habiba,” a child from Gaza.

Director Omar Walid explained that the film was inspired by the current situation in Gaza, underscoring the vital role of art and cinema in documenting reality. He added, “This year has profoundly impacted all of us. Life is no longer what it was, and our role as filmmakers is to use our soft power to share our voices with the world.” This year’s festival features 100 films from over 90 countries, including Zimbabwe, which is participating for the first time. Other participating countries include Oman, Egypt, France, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, and Germany. The festival's “Green Carpet” platform will feature the Middle East premieres of three films: Amakor, a Kuwaiti film directed by Ahmed Al-Khodary and starring Khaled Amin and Samah Hussein; The Teacher, directed by Farah Nabulsi; and Diplodocus, an adventure film co-produced by Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah and Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of the Fann Foundation and the festival reporters@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Look: From everyday life to war, how 400 photographers are provoking thought at Sharjah show ‘Films ought to mirror your reality’: Sheikha Jawaher