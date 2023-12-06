Pakistan’s highest civilian honour awarded to Bohra community leader

Photo: Supplied

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, was presented with Pakistan’s highest civilian award ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on Tuesday by South Asian nation’s president Dr Arif Alvi.

Kamran Tessori, governor of Sindh, Jalil Abbas Jilani, foreign minister of Pakistan, and other senior government and Bohri community officials attended the award ceremony.

Syedna Mufaddal became the fourth Indian to receive Pakistan’s highest civilian award. Before this, former Prime Minister Morarji Desai actor Dilip Kumar and Kashmiri leader Shah Geelani were awarded ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’.

The highest civilian award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional global leadership, made substantial contributions to various fields, and exhibited a deep commitment to the betterment of society.

A statement issued by the Bohra community said Syedna Saifuddin has been conferred with the prestigious award in recognition of his continued contribution to social services such as health, education and the environment, and for promoting global peace and harmony.

Syedna was praised for fostering socio-economic development in Pakistan.

During his stay in Pakistan, he inaugurated the Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin School of Law at Karachi University to promote educational progress in the South Asian country.

