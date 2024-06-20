E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Paid parking at Dubai Mall: How is it calculated, free areas, exemptions; all you need to know

The barrier-free system will enable motorists a smooth entry and exit at the car park

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

From July 1, parking will no longer be free in some areas at Dubai Mall. Maximum tariff can reach up to Dh1,000 for a 24-hour parking. Some parking areas, however, will remain free and there are some people who are totally exempted from paying parking fees.

The barrier-free system, that will enable motorists a smooth entry and exit at the car park, will be operated by Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator. To know more about the parking facilities, here are the FAQs (frequently asked questions) answered by Salik:


Where are the paid parking areas?

Parking tariff will be applied at Fashion, Grand and Cinema parking zones from July 1, 2024.

KT Photo: Angel Tesorero
KT Photo: Angel Tesorero
KT Photo: Angel Tesorero
KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Are there free parking zones?

Zabeel and Fountain View parking are not subject to fees and remain free for now.


KT Photo: Angel Tesorero
KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

Are people of determination exempted from parking fees?

Yes, People of Determination are exempted from Dubai Mall Parking fees, but before that they need to apply for the exemption through Salik channels. For more information, please visit Salik website to check for the PoD eligibility list.

Are vehicles exempted from Salik fees also exempted from Dubai Mall parking fees?

Yes, vehicles exempted from Salik fees, including People of Determination, police, ambulances, civil defence, are also exempted from parking fees at the Dubai Mall.

Are senior citizens and residents exempted from parking fees?

Currently, senior citizens and residents are not eligible for exemption from parking fees.

How are the parking fees calculated and deducted, is it upon entry or exit?

Parking fees are based on the number of hours consumed in the parking as per the business rules after the end of the free hours (4 hours during weekdays and 6 during weekends from Friday to Sunday).

The amount will be deducted from your Salik account when you exit the parking facilities.

Parking rate on weekdays (Monday to Thursday):

  • 0 – 4 free
  • 4 – 5 Dh20
  • 5 – 6 Dh60
  • 6 – 7 Dh80
  • 7 – 8 Dh100
  • 8    Dh200
  • 12   Dh500
  • 24   Dh1,000

Parking rate on weekends (Friday to Sunday):

  • 0 – 4 free
  • 4 – 5 free
  • 5 – 6 free
  • 6 – 7 Dh80
  • 7 – 8 Dh100
  • 8    Dh200
  • 12   Dh500
  • 24   Dh1,000

How will Dubai Mall parking system work?

When a vehicle enters the paid parking zone, a camera captures the plate number. The Salik system processes the image, recognises the plate number and the related Salik account, and records the entry time.

Upon exit, the system again scans the plate number, and records the elapsed time in the parking lot and calculates the parking fees and deducts it from the identified Salik account.

Do I need a Salik tag to use the parking facilities?

Yes, to use Dubai Mall parking facilities, you must have an activated Salik tag and Salik account.

How long is the grace period for free parking?

When using the Dubai Mall Parking, you can enjoy up top 4 hours of free parking during weekdays, and 6 hours of free parking during weekends from Friday till Sunday, after which you will be charged as per the approved parking Tariffs.

Does the Dubai Mall parking fees apply on vehicles with international plates or owned by tourists?

Yes, To use Dubai Mall parking facilities, you need to have an activated Salik tag and Salik account.

How much time do I have until I pay the parking fees in case I parked with no balance in my Salik account?

If you don’t have enough balance, once your Salik account is recharged, the pending parking fees will be deducted from it.

What happens if I don’t have enough balance when I park my vehicle at Dubai Mall?

Your Salik account will reflect a pending parking transaction, which will be deducted from your balance as soon as you recharge your Salik account.

How much is the fine if there is not enough credit or an active Salik tag?

Salik did not yet provide an answer to Khaleej Times about the exact violation fees. However, if you don’t have enough credit or an active Salik tag, once Salik account is created or recharged, the pending parking fees will be deducted from it.

Will motorists get an SMS notification before the free hours are over?

No, this service is not available yet. It is recommended to regularly monitor your Salik account balance using Salik website and online channels, and keep it recharged to avoid falling below a certain threshold.

How can I dispute the parking fees?

Should you disagree with the parking fees, please email customerservice@salik.ae or contact 800-Salik to raise a dispute or visit one of Salik customer happiness centers.

Where can you buy Salik tags? Are there sales/support outlets in Dubai Mall?

You can purchase Salik tag online from www.salik.ae, or through Careem Quick, or any of the petrol stations across UAE.

Can I pay for parking in other malls using Salik balance?

No, currently, you can only pay for Dubai Mall parking fees using Salik. No further information is available for other locations.

Can I pay separately, instead of deducting it from my Salik account?

No, the Dubai Mall parking fees will be deducted from the Salik account which the vehicle is registered in.

How can I know how much do I have to pay per stay in the car park?

Login to your Salik online account to know about the parking fees. You can also learn more about the Dubai Mall Parking Tariffs by visiting Dubai Mall social media channels.

Is there a maximum limit on parking fees?

Yes, the parking fees in Dubai Mall gradually increase until they reach a maximum limit of Dh1,000 for 24-hour parking, after which the Dubai Mall reserves the right to report the overstaying vehicle for violation to authorities such as Dubai Police.

Where can I pay parking fines?

Any pending parking transactions will automatically be deducted once your Salik account is recharged. If you leave your vehicle in the Dubai Mall parking for more than 24 hours, there will be violations as per the authorities (Dubai Police) involved, and you can pay them through their channels.

Will the amount be deducted directly from the Salik balance, or is there any subscription or activation required?

The parking fee will only be deducted from your Salik account.

Will the parking transactions statements be separate from the toll statements?

A consolidated report is provided, showing both toll and parking transactions but segregated in different sections in the same report.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero


More news from UAE