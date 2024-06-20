Paid parking at Dubai Mall: How is it calculated, free areas, exemptions; all you need to know

The Kidwais have until September 6 to secure a Dh10.37-million injection for their child suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
From July 1, parking will no longer be free in some areas at Dubai Mall. Maximum tariff can reach up to Dh1,000 for a 24-hour parking. Some parking areas, however, will remain free and there are some people who are totally exempted from paying parking fees.
The barrier-free system, that will enable motorists a smooth entry and exit at the car park, will be operated by Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator. To know more about the parking facilities, here are the FAQs (frequently asked questions) answered by Salik:
Parking tariff will be applied at Fashion, Grand and Cinema parking zones from July 1, 2024.
Zabeel and Fountain View parking are not subject to fees and remain free for now.
Yes, People of Determination are exempted from Dubai Mall Parking fees, but before that they need to apply for the exemption through Salik channels. For more information, please visit Salik website to check for the PoD eligibility list.
Yes, vehicles exempted from Salik fees, including People of Determination, police, ambulances, civil defence, are also exempted from parking fees at the Dubai Mall.
Currently, senior citizens and residents are not eligible for exemption from parking fees.
Parking fees are based on the number of hours consumed in the parking as per the business rules after the end of the free hours (4 hours during weekdays and 6 during weekends from Friday to Sunday).
The amount will be deducted from your Salik account when you exit the parking facilities.
Parking rate on weekdays (Monday to Thursday):
Parking rate on weekends (Friday to Sunday):
When a vehicle enters the paid parking zone, a camera captures the plate number. The Salik system processes the image, recognises the plate number and the related Salik account, and records the entry time.
Upon exit, the system again scans the plate number, and records the elapsed time in the parking lot and calculates the parking fees and deducts it from the identified Salik account.
Yes, to use Dubai Mall parking facilities, you must have an activated Salik tag and Salik account.
When using the Dubai Mall Parking, you can enjoy up top 4 hours of free parking during weekdays, and 6 hours of free parking during weekends from Friday till Sunday, after which you will be charged as per the approved parking Tariffs.
Yes, To use Dubai Mall parking facilities, you need to have an activated Salik tag and Salik account.
If you don’t have enough balance, once your Salik account is recharged, the pending parking fees will be deducted from it.
Your Salik account will reflect a pending parking transaction, which will be deducted from your balance as soon as you recharge your Salik account.
Salik did not yet provide an answer to Khaleej Times about the exact violation fees. However, if you don’t have enough credit or an active Salik tag, once Salik account is created or recharged, the pending parking fees will be deducted from it.
No, this service is not available yet. It is recommended to regularly monitor your Salik account balance using Salik website and online channels, and keep it recharged to avoid falling below a certain threshold.
Should you disagree with the parking fees, please email customerservice@salik.ae or contact 800-Salik to raise a dispute or visit one of Salik customer happiness centers.
You can purchase Salik tag online from www.salik.ae, or through Careem Quick, or any of the petrol stations across UAE.
No, currently, you can only pay for Dubai Mall parking fees using Salik. No further information is available for other locations.
No, the Dubai Mall parking fees will be deducted from the Salik account which the vehicle is registered in.
Login to your Salik online account to know about the parking fees. You can also learn more about the Dubai Mall Parking Tariffs by visiting Dubai Mall social media channels.
Yes, the parking fees in Dubai Mall gradually increase until they reach a maximum limit of Dh1,000 for 24-hour parking, after which the Dubai Mall reserves the right to report the overstaying vehicle for violation to authorities such as Dubai Police.
Any pending parking transactions will automatically be deducted once your Salik account is recharged. If you leave your vehicle in the Dubai Mall parking for more than 24 hours, there will be violations as per the authorities (Dubai Police) involved, and you can pay them through their channels.
The parking fee will only be deducted from your Salik account.
A consolidated report is provided, showing both toll and parking transactions but segregated in different sections in the same report.
