Over 55% of UAE residents targeted by scams monthly; shopping fraud, identity theft most common

A survey conducted on the state of scams in the UAE in 2024 includes several key findings that highlight both the prevalence and the impact of scams on the population, as well as people's awareness and responses.

The study by the UAE Government's Cybersecurity Council and TRENDS Research & Advisory reveals alarming insights, with 56 per cent of residents encountering scam attempts monthly. Despite high awareness of AI-driven fraud, many victims suffer financial losses, emotional distress, and difficulties in reporting and recovering from scams.

The study showed that 65 per cent of survey participants expressed confidence in their ability to identify fraud, while 9 per cent indicated they lack confidence in reliably recognising scams, according to the survey data.

Only 12 per cent of respondents stated they are rarely confronted by scams. Additionally, 20 per cent of respondents said the number of scam attempts they face is similar to last year (2023), while 43 per cent reported encountering more scams and 37 per cent experienced fewer scams compared to the previous year.

The study confirmed that most UAE citizens are aware that scammers can use AI against them. Awareness of AI generated text and images is high, but complex AI chats and videos are slightly less known.

Half of respondents believe they have encountered an AI scam in the last 12 months. Thirty per cent of respondents were uncertain, while 20 per cent believe they were subjected to scams using artificial intelligence.

The poll, which formed the basis of the study "The 2024 State of Scams in the United Arab Emirates," surveyed more than 1,964 UAE citizens. Among the respondents, 59 per cent hold university degrees and 24 per cent hold postgraduate degrees.

The survey showed that the majority of scams are delivered via instant messaging tools, with WhatsApp being the most misused platform for scam delivery. Phone calls and text/SMS messages are also common mediums for scams, followed by email in fourth place. Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, and Outlook round out the top five digital platforms most commonly exploited by scammers.

Shopping scams and identity theft are the most common types of scams, followed by investment scams in third place. On average, 1.77 scams were reported per victim, indicating that scam victims are likely to be targeted again.

Despite this, only 30 per cent of the UAE population reported scams to law enforcement.The survey also found that 49 per cent of scams are completed within 24 hours of first contact. Of these, 33 per cent occurred within minutes, while 7 per cent involved a "long con" lasting a year or more.

Additionally, 69 per cent of victims realised on their own that they had been scammed, while 21 per cent were notified by their banks. Twenty seven per cent of respondents reported losing money to scams, with an average loss of $2,194 (Dh8,058).

Credit cards and bank transfers are the top payment methods exploited by scammers. PayPal and peer-to-peer apps are also popular tools used to collect stolen funds. According to the survey, only 9 per cent of victims were able to fully recover their losses, while 19 per cent did not attempt to recover their funds. Additionally, 57 per cent tried but were unable to recover any money.