Over 100 cats dumped in UAE: $5,000 reward offered for any info that can lead to arrest of those behind horrific incident

International animal rights group Peta is offering a $5,000 (Dh18,350) reward to anyone who can help with the arrest of whoever is behind the horrific mass dumping of cats in a desert in Abu Dhabi.
Jason Baker, the group's senior vice-president, revealed the reward in a statement to AFP. "PETA Asia is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever dumped these cats in the desert to die horribly of thirst, starvation, and from the unrelenting heat," he said.
The discovery of the mass dumping site shook the country, leaving rescuers and volunteers traumatised. Some 150 cats were found left for dead in Abu Dhabi's Al Falah desert.
Rescuers earlier told Khaleej Times that they have so far managed to save 92 live cats but have found over 60 dead.
Emirati authorities announced on Thursday that they had opened an "investigation into the incident of abandoned cats".
All "administrative and legal measures" would be used against the perpetrators of this "inhumane" act, the authorities said.
Photos and videos showing cats buried in sand or barely able to stand have been shared on social media. AFP was unable to immediately verify their authenticity.
(With inputs from AFP)
