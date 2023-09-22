'Optimistic about a new Middle East': Sheikh Mohammed on Saudi Crown Prince's rare interview with Western media

Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 4:19 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 10:13 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince for his interview to Fox News on improving relations with Israel.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, recently gave a rare interview in English to the American news channel.

The Ruler of Dubai said that he "followed the interview" that "reflected the strength of achievement" in Saudi Arabia.

The Crown Prince spoke of normalising relations with Israel, adding that the treatment of Palestinians remains a “very important” issue to be resolved.

Sheikh Mohammed added that he is "optimistic about the success of the Kingdom" and its "ambitious and conscious leadership".

The UAE royal ended the tweet on an inspiring note, saying that he is "optimistic about a new Middle East with the cooperation of countries [involved] to return to a global cultural and economic centre".

Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with the United States attempting to normalise relations with Israel in exchange for a US defence pact. The US will also aiding Saudi Arabia in developing its own civilian nuclear programme.

The UAE normalised trade and diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020, with the signing of the Abraham Accords. Both countries now have a free trade agreement as well, which was signed in 2021.

ALSO READ: