One month of fireworks in Dubai; when and where to watch the spectacular shows

Apartments around Downtown completely booked out, say agents
The much-anticipated Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is not just about discounts and deals, but entertaining shows for the whole family as well.
Residents and visitors will be able to catch fireworks at four Dubai destinations this festival, from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, January 14.
Here is where you can catch the mesmerising light displays, broken down by location and date:
The DSF Fireworks Nights will take place at Dubai Festival City Mall every evening at 9pm from December 15 to 24, marking the start of this spectacular celebration series.
The historic heart of the city at Al Seef will see fireworks on these dates nightly at 9pm.
Wander through the narrow streets to discover uplifting messages written in neon as part of the 'Dubai Lights: Dubai Neon' light installation, which also features 40 neon-lit abras sailing across the creek.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Visitors can escape to the picturesque mountains of Hatta, where fireworks will paint the night sky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening until December 31 as part of the Hatta Festival, which coincides with the DSF. Shows start at 8pm.
Bid farewell to the year in style at Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, Al Seef, and Hatta with fireworks nights, featuring a special midnight display to ring in the New Year at 11:59pm on December 31 at each of the locations.
Continue the excitement into the start of 2024 at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR with nightly firework displays at 9pm from January 5 to 14. Visitors can also take in two all-new spectacular DSF Drone Shows presented by Emarat Petroleum at 8pm and 10pm at the same location each evening.
ALSO READ:
Apartments around Downtown completely booked out, say agents
True Rippers Esports from India and Team WahWah from Pakistan will come together for a special match
The plants aim to supply the Gaza Strip with its needs for drinking water, as part of the UAE's humanitarian response to alleviate suffering in Palestine
The country also expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, aimed at undermining security and stability
The Singaporean resident decided to join the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw after seeing an ad for its 'buy 2, get 2' promo
From adults to young kids, people have given up their favourite food, sodas, cosmetics and fashion brands that are supporting 'genocide'
This year's most popular movies, celebrities and most-talked-about events make the list
There has been a significant disconnect from Arabic due to openness to other cultures and people speaking English as a common language