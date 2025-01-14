'Often misleading': UAE doctors warn Gen Z of fitness trends on social media

Doctors in the UAE are warning about the prevalence of misinformation in fitness content on social media, urging caution while setting fitness goals. They advise steering clear of fitness plans that promise quick and easy results.

This comes in light of a new research by the Centre for Scholars and Storytellers at UCLA that shows staying fit is one of the top priorities for Generation Z.

Many in the UAE concur with these findings while highlighting concerns about the potential downsides of ‘fitness trends’ social media, recognising it as a ‘double-edged sword’ that is both a source of inspiration and a platform for misleading information.

Palestinian expat Qais Abuiktish agreed with the study, noting how social media has sparked an interest in fitness among people who previously weren’t interested in the same. “Social media showcases body transformations and active lifestyles, which motivate others. I’ve been training in mixed martial arts (MMA) for seven years, dedicating one to one-and-a-half hours daily.”

The 19-year-old also pointed out the downside. “There’s a growing trend of comparison online, which makes self-acceptance harder. People constantly measure themselves against others, which can be damaging.”

Sri Lankan expat AbdulMalik Ifthikar said, “It’s different for everyone. For some, fitness is a top priority, while others may focus more on their career, hobbies, or personal interests. It’s about finding the right balance. For me and my inner circle, fitness is a key priority."

“A good physique and overall health lead to greater productivity and happiness. Having aligned health goals can really boost your well-being that leads to greater productivity. I think this is largely thanks to the wealth of information available today.”

Many Gen Z highlighted true progress in fitness is about consistency and self-care, and not fitting into a perfect image.

“Social media can inspire, but it can also mislead — showcasing polished fitness journeys that overlook the struggles, setbacks, and unique paths each person must take,” said Bhavna Agarwal. “People often don’t understand that the seemingly effortless body transformations, six-pack abs, or athletic achievements are often the result of years of hard work, and dedication that only comes over a period of time,” added the 20-year-old.

Fitness isn’t a one-size-fits-all

Meanwhile, medical professionals emphasised that fitness isn’t a one-size-fits-all pursuit. Each individual’s body, lifestyle, and challenges are unique. What works for one person may not be suitable for another.

Dr Nashaat Abdulrahman Hendawi, General Physician, International Modern Hospital Dubai, said, “Verify credibility, follow fitness professionals with certifications in exercise science, nutrition, or physical training. Look for evidence-backed content. Focus on sustainability, choose fitness plans that promote gradual progress rather than quick fixes. Sustainable habits lead to long-term health benefits. Most importantly, listen to your body. Adapt exercises to your fitness level. It’s essential to prevent injuries by not overexerting yourself.”

Challenges like ‘100 squats a day’ often dangerous

Dr Hendawi added, “Don’t trust before-and-after photos. These can be edited or staged and don't necessarily reflect reality. Please stay wary of fads. Challenges like ‘100 squats a day’ or viral hacks are often ineffective or dangerous.”