NYE fireworks in UAE: Parking rules announced for RAK show; how to register your car for free

Do you plan to watch the fireworks show in Ras Al Khaimah on New Year’s Eve (NYE)? Many residents will think of that too as the emirate aims to set more world records this year with its 15-minute display that will unfold in three acts.

The show, which will see fireworks and laser drones light up the night sky, will see iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural and cultural heritage formed by drones in the sky, combining drone artistry with creative laser technology.

If you will head to the show, you must make sure you register your car for parking as there are only limited places available and pre-registration is mandatory.

Ras Al Kahimah's police have said drivers should get parking permits and access to Al Marjan Island beforehand.

How to register

Those who wish to attend are required to log in to https://raknye.com to register to guarantee an entry to the island.

Once you fill out the registration form, choose the estimated time of arrival and click submit, you’ll receive a confirmation message with parking details and arrival instructions via WhatsApp and email.

Access to Marjan Island will only be given to pre-registered vehicles, the police have stressed. After 2pm on December 31, vehicles entering the island must have a valid registration permit.

As for visitors staying in the island's hotels or dining at the island's restaurants, they will receive a special registration link from their booking service to complete the registration process.

Parking location will be assigned based on availability, the police have said. Here are the numbers of available parking lots in each designated area.

Parking spaces in designated areas